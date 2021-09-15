NewsLocalCabinet requests that persecution of artist-teacher stops

Cabinet requests that persecution of artist-teacher stops

During today’s meeting of the Council of Ministers, the issue of the persecution of art teacher George Gavriel was discussed.

During the discussion violation of the rules that govern the behavior of school teachers and headmasters was ascertained.

However, due to the fact that political forces and bodies of Letters and Arts saw his persecution as a persecution of the freedom of artistic freedom, the Cabinet authorized the Education Minister to ask the Attorney General to end his disciplinary persecution so as to avoid creating false impressions.

Read More: Teacher-artist&#8217;s provocative paintings raise a storm of reaction-PHOTOS

 

