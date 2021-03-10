News Local Cabinet postpones till Friday final decisions on further relaxing covid measures

Cabinet postpones till Friday final decisions on further relaxing covid measures

Cabinet on Wednesday postponed until Friday taking final decisions on further relaxing coronavirus measures in Cyprus in view of the rising number of new cases over recent past days.

The postponement was also because of the increased number of hospitalisations all across Cyprus, epidemiologist Zoi-Dorothea Pana told state radio.

Cabinet on Wednesday focused on the reopening of restaurants and cafés as of Tuesday, along with all students returning to classes.

The also discussed the possibility of the 9pm to 5am curfew to be extended by a few hours – from 11:00pm to 5am. Something which also remains uncertain.

Cabinet’s new meeting on this hot issue is set for Friday, 10 am.

Restaurant and café owners have been demanding they be allowed to reopen since they were closed in December.

They are currently allowed to operate for delivery, and take away services only until 9pm.

At the same time, vaccination coverage will reach 40-45 per cent by the end of the month.

By Annie Charalambous
