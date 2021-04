All Cabinet members who are not vaccinated yet will get the Astrazeneca Covid-19 jab on Thursday morning in Nicosia, the government spokesman said on Wednesday.

In a twit on his personal account, Kyriacos Koushos also said Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides who is overseas on an official trip will get the shot on Monday morning.

The vaccinations will take place in the designated centre in the suburb of Engomi.