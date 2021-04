All Cabinet members not vaccinated yet on Thursday are getting the Astrazeneca Covid-19 jab in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades.

The inoccupation takes place at Nicosia suburb’s Engomi vaccination centre.

And it is part of government efforts to assure the public that Astrazeneca is a safe enough vaccine following controversial reports linking it to deadly blood clots.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides who is overseas on an official trip will get the shot on Monday morning.