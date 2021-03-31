NewsLocalCabinet meets to finalise new relaxations of covid measures as of Thursday

Cabinet meets to finalise new relaxations of covid measures as of Thursday

Cabinet meets on Wednesday to take final decisions on new relaxations of coronavirus preventive measures with the return of all students to class on Friday a certainty.

However, the scientific advisers are holding back on wider relaxations in Cyprus pending further improvement in the epidemiological situation.

The current decree governing restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus expires at midnight on Wednesday.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou is expected to announce the new state of play around noon on Wednesday.

And insiders said the increase of the number of text messages asking for movement permission from two to three is also on the cards. But only on weekends.

An increase of the allowed number of people in private tuition centres and gyms is also a possibility.  At the moment, only four students per teacher are allowed in the same room in a tutoring centre but the number could rise to six.

The opening of amusement parks and public gardens will probably also take place.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
