Cabinet meets on Tuesday to decide on possible loosen covid measures over Xmas

Cabinet meets on Tuesday morning to look into the possible temporary loosening of coronavirus preventive measures over Christmas and New Year celebrations.

But the government’s dilemma is high since epidemiological data shows new coronavirus cases in Cyprus far from decreasing. And the rapidly spreading new strain of the virus recorded in the United Kingdom over the weekend raises additional alarm.

Meanwhile, as retailers all across Cyprus as for the green light for their shut down businesses to operate over the festive days, Archbishop Chrysostomos is meeting on Monday with President Nicos Anastasiades.

The top clergyman will request the opening of churches so that faithful can attend Christmas and New Year’s holy mass, Philenews reports.

Answers on a new possible state of play of covid measures will be given late on Tuesday.

But as of six in the morning on Monday passengers arriving to Cyprus from the airports of the UK will have to remain in self-isolation for 14 days or for a period of 10 days provided they test negative to a PCR test.

This measure is in addition to the one already in place according to which a certificate of negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to the trip is a must.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
