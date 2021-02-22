News Local Cabinet meets on Thursday to discuss possible easing of lockdown in March

As the Cabinet meets on Thursday to discuss the possible easing of the island’s coronavirus lockdown in March, health experts express concern over coastal Limassol’s continued negative epidemiological situation.

Even though all other districts, in general, record an improved epidemiological situation Dr Maria Koliou – who is part of the team of health experts advising the government on the pandemic – told state radio on Monday that the danger is still there.

And that relaxations of the restrictions should not be lifted before mid-March.

The decree with the current restrictions, including the sms system, expires on Sunday, February 28.

At the same time, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said party leaders on Wednesday will attend a meeting at the Presidential Palace to get briefed by the team of experts advising the government on the covid-19 pandemic.

He, too, warned that the transition to ‘normality’ will be slow but gradual and reminded that social distancing, sanitary protection and vaccination are key factors in combatting the easily-transmitted virus.

There has been improvement in Cyprus over the past couple of weeks. Both in the number of cases – stable around the 100-120 mark – and in the number of hospitalisations which have remained below 100.

 

By Annie Charalambous
