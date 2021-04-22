Cabinet meets on Thursday for final decisions on Easter Holy Week’s Covid measures

As the Cabinet meets on Thursday to take final decisions on the stay of play during Easter celebrations amidst an alarming rise in new Covid cases insiders said the Holy Week will again be full of restrictions.

To start with, worshippers at churches will be encouraged to stay in the courtyard with marked distances between them and with only a maximum of 50 allowed inside.

At the same time no Epitaphy procession will take place on Holy Friday and no Lamradjia bonfires on Holy Saturday.

As for family gatherings on Easter Sunday these will be restricted to first degree relatives only but the maximum number is yet to be decided.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has already said “the intention of the government is to exhaust all other options before resorting to stricter measures, such as a harsh, prohibitive lockdown. However, the lockdown option remains on the table.”

If the Cabinet finally decides not to deviate from earlier announcements and adopts the recommendations of the scientific committee advising it on Covid then the implementation of the decree, which is now in force until May 15, will be extended.

But certain changes, as from Holy Saturday, will come in effect.