Cabinet may decide on stricter measures for nightclubs as cases rise

The Council of Ministers will convene on Friday to assess the epidemiological situation and according to sources it will most probably decide on stricter measures and protocols in nightclubs.

According sources, as the number of cases increases daily, the government is assessing the situation and identifies the areas where the problem occurs most with the aim of tightening  measures and protocols in those specific areas.

Those areas include nightclubs and experts are proposing stricter measures concerning  safepass control, ban on dancing, reduction of the number of people per table and seated guests.

Another proposal that the government seems to want to adopt is the presentation of safe pass in all areas, such as supermarkets, kiosks, pharmacies, bakeries and others, but this is deemed as practically difficult.

