Cabinet gives green light for prison facility for juveniles to be set up

The Cabinet has given the green light for a prison facility for juveniles to be set up and the Justice Ministry will soon open tenders towards that goal, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The tender is for the right facility to be set up for minors convicted to imprisonment by the juvenile Court and the budget for it is around € 800,000 for a one year of operation.

This facility should not resemble prisons but will be a building without barbed wire and no guards.

The envisaged modern facility will follow European standards both in terms of building facilities but also in terms of logistics and operation.

The aim is to create a friendly enough environment that will provide guarantees for the safety of minors who are imprisoned.

Today, imprisoned teenagers aged 16 to 18 serve sentence in the island’s state prison and even though they are kept away from those serving life it is still not suitable enough for them.