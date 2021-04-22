Cabinet faced with difficult decisions about next steps amidst the pandemic

A meeting of the Council of Ministers which takes place on Thursday is faced with difficult decisions about the next steps forward ahead of the Greek Orthodox Easter and a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the country which has placed hospitals under pressure.

The meeting which will be chaired by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is set to begin at 11:00 hours local time and Ministers are expected to be briefed with the latest data on the country`s epidemiological picture, the situation in the hospitals and estimates about the ICUs before making decisions on how to proceed.

All possible scenarios are still on the table, even that of a new lockdown.

In statements to CNA, on Wednesday, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the “lockdown is a scenario which continues to be on the table,” urging everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible in order to protect their health.

Authorities reported on Wednesday 843 new coronavirus cases (positivity rate 1.59%) bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cyprus to 58,865. Meanwhile, 291 people are being treated in state hospitals, 71 of whom in a serious condition.