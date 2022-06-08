Cabinet decisions on burial of late Labor Minister

The Cabinet, which convened this morning under President Anastasiades, decided a three-day mourning period until the day of the funeral of late Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

The Cabinet honored her with a minute’s silence and white flowers, a white candle, and a framed picture of her at the seat she usually had at cabinet meetings.

It was also decided that all official public events will be postponed and that flags will fly at half-must. Zeta Emilianidou will be buried with the honors of an acting minister and that the state will pay for the funeral, which is to be held at Tis Tou Theou Sophias church in Strovolos. Civil servants wishing to attend the funeral may do so.

A condolences book will be made available at the Labor Ministry.