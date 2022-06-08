NewsLocalCabinet decisions on burial of late Labor Minister

Cabinet decisions on burial of late Labor Minister

Zeta
Zeta

The Cabinet, which convened this morning under President Anastasiades, decided a three-day mourning period until the day of the funeral of late Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

The Cabinet honored her with a minute’s silence and white flowers, a white candle, and a framed picture of her at the seat she usually had at cabinet meetings.

It was also decided that all official public events will be postponed and that flags will fly at half-must. Zeta Emilianidou will be buried with the honors of an acting minister and that the state will pay for the funeral, which is to be held at Tis Tou Theou Sophias church in Strovolos. Civil servants wishing to attend the funeral may do so.

A condolences book will be made available at the Labor Ministry.

By gavriella
Previous articleStrong reactions about Akamas Local Plan
Next articleElectricity supply restored

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros