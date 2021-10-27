Cabinet decision for people vaccinated with J&J

During today’s meeting the Council of Minister made decisions within the framework of the effort to contain the outbreak of Covid-19. Among other things, the Cabinet decided that people who have been vaccinated with the Johnson&Johnson vaccine must get the booster jab provided they fall within one of the following categories:

People 60 and over

People belonging to the vulnerable groups as these have been announced by the Health Ministry

Health professionals, and

People working and living in old people’s homes.

It is reminded that the booster shot must take place after six months from the initial vaccination.

People falling within the above categories will have a choice among the vaccines of Johnson&Johnson, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

More details will be issued in the coming days.

The Cabinet also decided that the current restrictive measures will remain in place until 9 November 2021.