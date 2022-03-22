NewsLocalCabinet decides to issue a temporary protection card for Ukrainian refugees

Cabinet decides to issue a temporary protection card for Ukrainian refugees

Proposals by a ministerial Committee on the handling of Ukrainian refugees were adopted by the Cabinet, on Tuesday, which include the issuance of a “temporary protection card.”

According to a written statement by Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Niovi Parisinou, a temporary protection card will be issued, as stated in the decision of the European Commission, which will provide access to food, housing, medical care, education, work and benefits.

In addition, competent Ministers and Deputy Ministers have been authorized to take all appropriate action.

