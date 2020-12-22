Cabinet decides on Tuesday whether to ease covid-related restrictions over festivities

The government will be deciding on Tuesday whether to ease coronavirus-related restrictions on Christmas and New Year festivities.

Announcements are expected to be made by noon on Tuesday.

The government’s dilemma is high since epidemiological data shows new coronavirus cases in Cyprus far from decreasing. And the rapidly spreading new strain of the virus recorded in the United Kingdom over the weekend raises additional alarm.

Insiders said the number of persons attending a festive lunch or dinner will probably rise a bit and curfew hours will also take a slight extension.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Chrysostomos met on Monday afternoon with President Nicos Anastasiades to plead for the opening of churches to congregations over Christmas and the New Year.

The Cabinet will take that decision, was the reply of the President after the meeting.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving to Cyprus from the airports of the UK now have to remain in self-isolation for 14 days or for a period of 10 days provided they test negative to a PCR test.

This measure is in addition to the one already in place according to which a certificate of negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to the trip is a must.