Cabinet decides new relaxations of Covid-19 measures

After the conclusion of the cabinet meeting, Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas referred to the new relaxation of Covid-19 measures which will be valid as of 11 April:
- As of 11 April, no protective masks outside
- As of 11 April, no SafePass at work places. It is recommended that self-test are conducted in case of symptoms. Workers at old people’s homes and medical centers, as well as health professionals are exempted.
- As of 18 April, no SafePass needed in retail trade and malls (restaurants in malls are exempted).
- As of 11 April people who have been isolated due to Covid-19, can be released on the 7th day without a Rapid Test, provided they have no symptoms. Earlier release can be achieved if they test negative to a PCR test on the 5th day at their own cost.
- As of 11 April, self-isolation period of close contacts reduced to 5 from 7, provided they do not have symptoms.
- As of 11 April, period of “test to stay” measure to be reduced from 7 to 5 day, wherever the measure is applied.
- As of 11 April, “test to stay” measure to apply to afternoon activities of students.
- As of 11 April, no need to show SafePass to businesses serving the public, as well as Departments/Services of the state.
- As of 11 April, 100% capacity in cinemas and theaters.
- As of 11 April, distant working only recommended to 25% of businesses and state organizations.
- As of 11 April, visits to patients in public and private hospitals permitted but rapid test needed.
- As of 2 May, upon their return to schools, students must show 48hour rapid test and then7-day rapid test.
- As of 11 April, organization of camping allowed with SafePass.
- As of 15 April the announcement of positive cases, deaths, hospitalizations will be done weekly.