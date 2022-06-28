Cabinet decides mandatory use of face masks in pharmacies

The Cabinet on Tuesday expressed its concern about the increase of epidemiological indicators as well as about the number of people hospitalized due to Covid-19.

Taking into consideration the above, the Cabinet decided:

As of 30 June 2022 employees and customers of pharmacies, laboratories, as well as people visiting centers for rapid tests must use face masks

It is reminded that the staff and visitors of hospitals, elderly people’s homes, closed structures, medical centers, rehabilitation centers and mass media must wear protective masks.

The use of protective must is recommended in indoor spaces and in crowded areas, particularly by people belonging to the vulnerable groups of the population.

2. As of 30 June, PCR tests will be reduced to 30 instead of 50 euros.

3. As of 4 July the maximum prices of self-tests will be 1.70 euros per piece. It is reminded that the maximum price of a kid of five is 6 euros.

4. All current measures will be extended until 31 July 2022.