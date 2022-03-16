Cabinet decides few relaxations of Covid-19 measures

Following today’s meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Ms Niovi Parisinou, announced in a written statement the following measures against COVID-19:

a) as of 21 March 2022, the implementation of the “test to stay” measure in kindergartens, pre-primary schools and special schools for children aged 3 years and over. In particular, children who are close contacts of a confirmed positive case, will be able to visit the predefined locations announced by the Ministry of Health to conduct a rapid antigen test on the 3rd, 5th, and 7th day after contact. On the remaining days (1st, 2nd, 4th, and 6th) parents should carry out a self-test on their children. The measure will be optional and more information on the procedure will be announced by the Ministry of Health.

b) as of 21 March 2022, the lifting of the ban on the overnight stay of tenants outside senior people’s homes and closed structures. Upon return, the tenants should have a rapid antigen test of the same day, based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare.

c) as of 21 March 2022, the lifting of the ban on school trips, based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

d) the extension of all existing measures until the 31st of March 2022.

(PIO)