Cabinet decides conditional suspension of mandatory use of mask

At today’s meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Health, Mr Michalis Hadjipantela, presented the recommendations of the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee, in relation to the remaining measures against COVID-19. Over the last few weeks, there has been a steady trend in all epidemiological indicators and a further decrease in the number of hospitalised individuals, which raises the need to revise and update the protective measures to contain COVID-19, aiming to increase individual responsibility and awareness among citizens for compliance with personal protection measures.

In view of the above, the Council of Ministers has decided:

a) as of 1June 2022, the suspension of the mandatory use of a protective mask indoors and in closed spaces, excluding high-risk areas such as hospitals, senior people’s homes, closed structures of vulnerable groups, health care facilities (outpatient clinics, medical centres, rehabilitation centres) and public transport.

It is recommended to use masks in places where large numbers of people congregate, for people who belong vulnerable groups of the population and for people who interact with high-risk people.

b) as of 1June 2022, visits to patients in public and private hospitals are allowed with a maximum of 2 persons per day, upon presentation of a 48-hour Rapid test or PCR (1 person per visit).