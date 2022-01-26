Cabinet approves three new measures

Within the framework of the effort to contain the pandemic, the Cabinet today approved three new measures, regarding the release of close contacts of confirmed cases, the expansion of the ‘test to stay’ measure and kindergartens.

More specifically:

(a) as of 28 January close contacts of confirmed cases can be released on the 7th instead of the 10th day if the have a negative rapid test.

Health professionals working in private and public hospitals and old people’s homes are exempted from above regulation.

Students constituting close contacts can use the ‘test to stay’ measure at school.

(b) “test to stay” measures to apply also to health professionals of public and private hospitals, to the Police and the Fire Service.

The date for the measure’s implementation will be announced at a later stage.

(c) as of 28 January it is recommended that children aged 2-5 have rapid tests once a week to go to kindergartens.

(d) all current measures to apply until 17 February.