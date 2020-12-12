Cabinet approves regulations on proper disposal of expired medications

The Cabinet has approved much-needed regulations on the disposal of the massive volume of expired or unwanted medications that amasses all across Cyprus, Philenews reported on Saturday.

Accessible disposal bins for expired/left-over medication will be placed outside pharmacies, clinics, dental offices etc so that this waste also becomes manageable, added the daily.

Under the new regulations, old or unused prescriptions and over the counter drugs could also be dropped off at pharmacy counters.

At the same time, an awareness campaign will be launched regarding the appropriate disposal of such biologically potent chemicals.

Managing this presumed “waste” has developed into a global challenge due to the absence of specific regulations and an improper understanding of the concept of “expired medications” in general.