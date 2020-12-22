News Local Cabinet approves ban on plastic bags

Cabinet approves ban on plastic bags

Cyprus is moving toward banning all disposable plastic carrier bags following today’s decision by the Ministerial Council aiming to protect the environment.

Specifically, the cabinet decided to modify the relevant law and to adopt stricter measures which will cover all points of sale, including home delivery.

According to Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis, who proposed the modification, this will contribute to raise awareness to all citizens and particularly to the future generation regarding the benefits from reducing the production of plastic waste in the environment.

Furthermore, this harmonizes Cyprus with the more general trend in Europe for further reduction of the use of plastic.

(philenews)

