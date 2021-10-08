Cabinet approves a three-year Action Plan against child sexual abuse

The Council of Ministers approved on Friday a three-year action plan aiming to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation based on the primary and secondary prevention pillar.

The plan was submitted by the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Anastasia Anthousi.

In a press release, the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare notes that the Action Plan lies in the context of the National Strategy to combat Child Sexual Abuse and Child Pornography and aims through actions and initiatives to educate and to increase knowledge and skills of the children themselves and their families as well as of competent professionals and the wider society.

“The aim is to develop mechanisms which would protect children from sexual abuse but also would timely trace signs of abuse and the factors of increased risk,” the press release reads.