Cabinet approves 3-million-euro scheme only for a few

The cabinet has yesterday approved a one-off payment to specific sectors of the economy as well as assistance in the payment of VAT, again only for specific companies.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said that the budget amounts to 3 million euros in a one-off payment. The scheme is aimed to support specific categories of businesses in light of the recent restrictions imposed in the economy.

Such businesses are: nightclubs and discotheques, movie theatres, art agencies, businesses that plan and organise conferences and trade fairs, private theatres and other live performance spaces, musicians and bands, singers, dancers and other performers and entertainment venues such as those catering for weddings and baptisms.

Eligible companies must have been affected by the recent restrictive measures and have submitted their tax returns for 2019.