Cabinet adopts decision for re-opening of indoor theatres and cinemas as of 8 February

Evaluating the epidemiological data, within the framework of the strategy for the gradual lifting of the restrictive measures, the Council of Ministers has decided today the re-opening of indoor theatres and cinemas, as of 8 February, with a maximum number of spectators set at 50 persons.

In order to update the health protocol governing the operation of indoor theatres and cinemas to render it compatible with the other measures in force, the Ministry of Health will immediately hold a consultation with the stakeholders.

Lastly, it is noted that those citizens wishing to go to a theatre or a cinema should send beforehand a text message (sms) to the number 8998 and select option n. 9.

(PIO)