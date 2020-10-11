Belarus woman living in Limassol found dead, wanted man named-UPDATED

Police are looking for 29-year-old Aistis Mikalauskas (photo below) from Lithuania who was the partner of a 36-year-old Belarus woman found dead by her teenage son around 1pm on Sunday in their Limassol home.

The woman who lived permanently in Limassol was murdered early on Saturday, police told in-cyprus.com after an autopsy took place.

“The son was with a friend of his mother when they found the 36-year-old dead in her bedroom, just after 1pm…blood stains have been found in the bedroom but also in other home areas,” the source added.

Anyone who can help the police locate the wanted man please call Limassol CID on 25-805057, or the nearest police station or the Citizens Help Line on 1460.