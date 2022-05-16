“Buy a Book – Save a Stray”: Charity Event on May 21-22

P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) in cooperation with “Yfantourgeio” Book Club organizes a book bazaar on Saturday and Sunday, 21-22 of May, from 11:00 until 18:00.

New and used books will be sold with prices starting from 1-5 euro and all profits will be used for the financial support of our organization, for the medical and other expenses of the stray animals which are under the organization’s protection.



Volunteers are always welcome to our events, if you wish to help send a text to 99769011.

Whoever wants to donate books, can do so on the day of the event. The books will be used in following bazaars.

We will be waiting for you to share the memories and knowledge that books offer along with a coffee or a cup of tea at “Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace”.