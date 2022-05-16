Things to doCharity"Buy a Book - Save a Stray": Charity Event on May 21-22

Picture1
Picture1
P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) in cooperation with “Yfantourgeio” Book Club organizes a book bazaar on Saturday and Sunday, 21-22 of May, from 11:00 until 18:00.
New and used books will be sold with prices starting from 1-5 euro and all profits will be used for the financial support of our organization, for the medical and other expenses of the stray animals which are under the organization’s protection.
May be an image of text that says "MESON DEMILLE A PLUM Chiến tranh Chitntramክhoቃbin P.A.W.S. Protecting Animals Without Shelter NGUYÊN HUY latkTwain presents BUY A BOOK SAVE A STRAY Σάββατο & Κυριακή 21 & 22/05/2022 11:00-18:00 @Υφαντουργείο, Παλιά Λευκωσία Νέα και μεταχειρισμένα βιβλία από €l έως €5! CON TINH XUA Information & book donations: 99769011"
Volunteers are always welcome to our events, if you wish to help send a text to 99769011.
Whoever wants to donate books, can do so on the day of the event. The books will be used in following bazaars.
We will be waiting for you to share the memories and knowledge that books offer along with a coffee or a cup of tea at “Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace”.
When May 21-22 from 11 am till 6 pm
Where Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace, 67-71 Lefkonos Str., Phaneromeni 1011 Nicosia
Location 
Info 99 769011
FB Page
By Lisa Liberti
