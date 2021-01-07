Insider Economy Businesses that will remain open after 10 January

Businesses that will remain open after 10 January

According to information of Insider, the following businesses will remain open as of Sunday 10 January and until the end of the month.

In addition to supermarkets, confectioneries, bakeries, kiosks, and pharmacies, banks will remain open with some restrictions to serve the public and restaurants will only operate for delivery.

Moreover, flower shops will also remain open, as well as garages, the country’s two airports and ports, and the construction business with some restrictions.

Hotels will also remain open but will only serve foreign customers.

The public and wider public sector will use distance working and skeleton staff.

The private sector will work with less staff with the exception of businesses which will suspend their operation temporarily.

By gavriella
Useful Links

