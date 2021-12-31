Businesses claim new measures similar to lockdown without financial support

InsiderEconomyBusinesses claim new measures similar to lockdown without financial support

Businesses and mainly the owners of nightclubs reacted strongly to the new measures the Health Ministry implemented as of yesterday requesting support plans by the Labor and Finance Ministries.

Prohibition of dancing at nightclubs was the last straw since in essence this will mean closure of nightclubs and without any financial support.

The president of the union of nightclub owners said that they had been in constant contact with the Health Ministry recently and had been assured that the clubs had no problem. Hence, they are asking for evidence to be released showing that there have been chains of contamination in the clubs.

The Health Minister, on the other hand said the new measures have been decided because nightclubs did not respect the measures in the past. He also noted that there has been a skyrocketing of confirmed cases among the ages of 20-30 who attend these places.

