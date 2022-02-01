Business owner infected with Covid and still at work gets €8,000 fine

An establishment owner in Cyprus got a fine of €8,000 because he was at work and not isolating at home even though he was infected with Covid-19.

This is what police said on Tuesday, adding that three more establishment owners were fined – with less amounts – for violation of protective coronavirus measures in place.

Two of the other fines went out because the establishments were not checking clients for a safepass, while the fourth went to an owner for not wearing a protective face mask.

A total of 12 fines were issue all across Cyprus in the past 24 hours after 1,702 checks for violation of Covid-19 measures.

In Nicosia, 2 citizens were fined along with 3 establishment owners after 491 checks, while in Limassol 3 people were booked after 96 checks.

In Larnaca, 1 person and 1 establishment owner were fined following 365 checks and in Famagusta 1 citizen was fined after 293 checks.

In Paphos, an individual was fined after 110 checks and in Morphou no one was fined after 179 checks.

The Traffic Department conducted 162 checks island-wide without handing out any fines, while the Port and Marine Police carried out 6 checks and also booked no-one.