Insider Economy Business loans drop, mortgages and consumer loans increase in July

Business loans drop, mortgages and consumer loans increase in July

New business loans in Cyprus recorded a drop in July this year compared to June while consumer loans and housing loans increased.

At the same time, data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus on Wednesday, show that mortgage and consumer loan interest rates decreased.

According to official data, in July 2020 total new loans recorded a drop at €241.2 million compared to €323.7 million in the previous month of this year.

In particular, consumer loans were up reaching €16.1 million, compared to €14.0 million in June, while new housing loans also recorded an increase reaching €97.8 million, compared to €93.4 million in June.

On the contrary, new loans to non-financial corporations for amounts of up to €1 million fell to €33.5 million, compared to €37.5 million in the previous month.

At the same time, new loans to non-financial corporations for amounts over €1 million, fell to €74.6 million, compared to €161.3 million in the previous month.

According to the Central Bank of Cyprus the interest rate on one-year term deposit for households recorded a drop and stood at 0.09% compared to 0.12% in June.

At the same time, the same rate for non-financial corporations remained unchanged in July at 0.03% compared to the previous month.

Additionally, the rate for consumer loans fell to 2.90% in July compared to 2.96% in June.

The mortgage rate in July fell to 2.05% compared to 2.10% in the previous month.

However, the interest rate on loans to non-financial corporations for amounts of up to €1 million was up to 3.20% compared to 3.16% in the previous month.

At the same time, the interest rate to non-financial corporations for over €1 million reached 3.05% compared to 2.99% in June.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleRats and rodents sauntering about freely in Kaimakli
Next articleAll EU efforts are focused on deescalation and dialog, Stano says

Top Stories

Local

Five new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,643 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 5 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

US decision to lift arms embargo on Cyprus is not about Turkey, Garber says

Maria Bitar -
The US decision to remove blocks for one year on the sale or transfer of non-lethal defence articles and defence services to Cyprus is...
Read more
Economy

Energy sector in Cyprus changing drastically, President says

Maria Bitar -
The energy sector in Cyprus is changing drastically due to the creation of the energy centre in Vasiliko and the supply of natural gas,...
Read more
World

All EU efforts are focused on deescalation and dialog, Stano says

Maria Bitar -
All EU efforts are focused on deescalation and dialog in order to avoid tension and military conflict between Greece and Turkey in the Eastern...
Read more
Economy

Business loans drop, mortgages and consumer loans increase in July

Maria Bitar -
New business loans in Cyprus recorded a drop in July this year compared to June while consumer loans and housing loans increased. At the same...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Energy sector in Cyprus changing drastically, President says

Maria Bitar -
The energy sector in Cyprus is changing drastically due to the creation of the energy centre in Vasiliko and the supply of natural gas,...
Read more
Economy

Unemployment rate at 6.9% in July 2020 in Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the euro area was 7.9% in July 2020, up from 7.7% in June 2020, and EU unemployment rate was...
Read more
Economy

Student housing rent pricing across Greece in 2020

Maria Bitar -
It's easier to find student housing in Greece this year though pricing is showing an upward trend. Xanthi, Ioannina, Pyrgos, Sitia – Ierapetra, Sparta, Karditsa,...
Read more
Economy

Deficit in General Government fiscal results for January – July

Maria Bitar -
The preliminary General Government fiscal results, which are prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) indicate a deficit of €930.9 million (4.6% of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros