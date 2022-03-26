Buses labour dispute resolved following ministers initiative

Nicosia Public Transport and employees have reached agreement on outstanding labour and infrastructure issues that led to a week long industrial action, paralysing public transport in Nicosia and Larnaca.

The agreement was reached following five hour deliberations at the SEK union building in Nicosia, with mediation from Labour and Social Welfare minister Zeta Aimilianidou and Transport minister Yiannis Karousos.

Also taking part in negotiations, beyond the ministers, company and union representatives, were the general directors of the relevant ministries, the director of Road Transport department and Labour Relations department, as well as the Labour Inspection Office.

SEK General Secretary Charalambos Avgousti said the deal included a settlement of all issues, with unions expecting a document detailing the agreement by Tuesday, so it can be approved by employees at general assemblies.

‘We consider the agreement satisfactory, with just implementation pending’ Avgousti said, adding that the early redundancy letters have been withdrawn, following the interjection of the two ministers.

PEO Union transport branch General Secretary Athos Eleftheriou said that certain issues will be solved immediately, with a timeframe set for other problems.