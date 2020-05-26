Bus service back on Sundays, holidays

Buses, including shuttles, will be back on the streets from this Sunday after the Transport Ministry announced that bus service can resume on Sundays and on holidays from May 31.

But it said that buses can still only carry passengers equal to 50% of their capacity.

Moreover, companies and passengers must continue to adhere to the protocols and decrees of the Health Ministry to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, PEO trade union confederation said on Tuesday that it had written to the Health Minister asking that he amend the decree to make the wearing of masks by passengers compulsory.

It is currently recommended but not mandatory. It said that it a small space such as a bus there are instances where there are up to 40 passengers, half of them without a mask.