A bus went up in flames near Kofinou exit, on the Limassol-Nicosia highway.

According to the spokesman of the Fire Service, the fire broke out around 11:47 and members of both the Police and the Fire Service responded. Both the passengers and the driver of the bus were removed from the scene with safety.

It seems that the fire started near the engine and continued to the passengers’ area.

In an announcement the Police noted that the left lane of the highway is closed.

(philenews)