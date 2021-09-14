Bus driver with suspended sentence for minor’s molestation on duty for a month after conviction

A bus driver with a suspended sentence after found guilty of sexually molesting a minor was on duty for almost a month before his license got to finally be withdrawn.

And all this time children were also riding his bus where the molestation he was accused of had actually taken place, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The specific driver was found guilty of the sexual crime on August 9 and was sentenced to 12 months in prison but with a three year suspension.

On Monday, head of the Public Transport Department Yiannis Nicolaides said the driver’s license got suspended last Tuesday (September 7) after they had received a relevant letter from the Police.

The letter was dated August 12 but was only received by the Department on August 23, that is 11 days later.

And the execution of the decision for the driver’s license to be suspended took place two weeks later.

The Transport Department blamed the delayed repose on the lack of a mechanism allowing the immediate withdrawal of the driving license from professionals when convicted of sexual offenses.