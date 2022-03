A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians went off the road in Italy and overturned, leaving one dead and several injured, firefighters said on Sunday (March 13).

The accident occurred on the A14 highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the northeastern coast.

According to firefighters, the bus ran off the road and overturned at around 0545 GMT without involving other vehicles.

One person died in the accident after being trapped under the vehicle.

(Reuters)