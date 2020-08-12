Cash, Rolex watch stolen from Pegeia holiday home

Paphos Police are investigating a case of burglary of a holiday home in Pegeia after a report was filed late on Tuesday by British tourists staying there.

Burglars ran away with a Rolex watch worth €30,000 as well as a wallet containing £350 and €400, police said.

Evidence, including fingerprints and footage from CCTV systems in the surrounding area, has been collected.

It turns out that the holiday home had an alarm system installed but at the time of the burglary it was disabled, police also said.

Source: Philenews/CNA