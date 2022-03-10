Bulgarian couple suspected of manslaughter, dead is their infant

A Bulgarian couple will be taken before Limassol court later on Thursday following suspicion that they are behind the sudden death of their three-month-old baby last week.

Police are now considering a possible manslaughter case after the post mortem on their baby who was believed to have died while getting fed showed signs of abuse.

The post mortem began on Tuesday and ended on Wednesday afternoon, police also told Philenews.

The 37-year-old father and 22-year-old mother had been under the supervision of the Welfare Department. Both deny foul play.