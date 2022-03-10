NewsLocalBulgarian couple suspected of manslaughter, dead is their infant

Bulgarian couple suspected of manslaughter, dead is their infant

A Bulgarian couple will be taken before Limassol court later on Thursday following suspicion that they are behind the sudden death of their three-month-old baby last week.

Police are now considering a possible manslaughter case after the post mortem on their baby who was believed to have died while getting fed showed signs of abuse.

The post mortem began on Tuesday and ended on Wednesday afternoon, police also told Philenews.

The 37-year-old father and 22-year-old mother had been under the supervision of the Welfare Department. Both deny foul play.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCovid prevalence rising among over-55s in England – study
Next articleUkrainian Army soldiers farewell their loved ones

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros