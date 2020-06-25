Bulgaria moved to group B, negative Covid-19 test required

Bulgaria has been moved to Group B effective from Monday, June 29, meaning that all arrivals will require a certificate that they have tested negative for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

It said that within the framework of the constant review of Covid-19 risk of various countries and after positive cases were detected among passengers from Bulgaria it was decided to move the country to Group B (Countries with possible low risk but with greater doubts compared to Group A).

The new classification comes into effect on Monday and will be reviewed on the basis of the epidemiological indices as these evolve.

Arrivals from Bulgaria from Monday will need a negative PCR test result for coronavirus no older than 72 hours.

Until Monday, all passengers arriving from airports in Bulgaria up to an including Sunday will be tested on arrival, the ministry added.