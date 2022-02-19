Buildings of shame in Oroklini to close down

NewsLocalBuildings of shame in Oroklini to close down

Following a decree of the Larnaca district officer, six apartment buildings in which asylum seekers of African origin are living, will close down. These buildings are described as inappropriate for human habitation since they are in a terrible condition and approximately 250 people live there among garbage, bad ventilation, electrical and water problems as well as sewerage problems which are bad for health.

The district officer has already delivered the decree to the owner and tenants of the buildings, prohibiting their use. As said, the decree is valid until the proper measures are taken about the establishments.

Deputy Minister for Care Anastasia Anthousi informed the owner that unless the necessary repairs take place, he will stop receiving money from the state for the asylum seekers’ rent.

