Photos Bubble tents outside Cafe Du Soliel

Bubble tents outside Cafe Du Soliel

A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soliel under bubble tents following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Jeenah Moon 

Photos

Hotspots of the Bobcat Fire northeast of Los Angeles

Andreas Nicolaides -
A satellite image shows hotspots of the Bobcat Fire northeast of Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 21, 2020. Picture taken September 21, 2020.
Photos

Stranded pilot whales in Tasmania

Andreas Nicolaides -
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia, September 22, 2020.
Photos

Sheep breeders trying to save their animals

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheep breeders reach a flooded farm to save their animals, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19, 2020....
Photos

A young girl wears a toy weapon during a ‘2nd Amendment’ rally at  Michigan

Andreas Nicolaides -
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. September 17, 2020.
