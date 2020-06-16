Insider Business BSM and CMMI on a “True North 72” heading for cooperation...

BSM and CMMI on a “True North 72” heading for cooperation on maritime innovation

 

International ship manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) have signed an MoU to launch a game-changing initiative named “True North 72” aiming to encourage innovation across the maritime supply chain and logistics industries.

The maritime industry is already undergoing a massive disruption of its existing business models with longer term pressure to become even more efficient and environmentally friendly. The “True North 72” initiative aims to be a catalyst in reinventing the value chain in the digital age and delivering sustainable solutions to solve customer challenges throughout their businesses.

The collaboration between BSM and CMMI will capitalise on both partners’ shipping expertise, global reach and specialist technical expertise to create an ecosystem for experimentation. The initiative will explore new ideas, testing and iterating potential solutions, all with the goal of creating entirely new markets, services or products.

As such, the joint programme will leverage the tremendous capabilities of the two organisations to research and explore the commercialisation of ideas in areas of strategic interest, unlocking value at the forefront of innovation for the wider maritime sector.

Yiannis Sykas, Director of Strategy and member of BSM’s management board, said: “The industry has reached a turning point and the coming decade will be critical in defining the next generation of maritime trade and business. Through the ‘True North 72’ initiative and the partnership with CMMI, BSM is clearly demonstrating its commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation. This partnership embodies our company’s mission statement and values enabling colleagues, clients, business partners and the communities we operate in, to apply knowledge, experience and innovation to develop solutions to important industry challenges.”

Zacharias Siokouros, CEO of CMMI said: “CMMI, as a R&I Centre of Excellence for the marine and maritime sectors, aspires to become a partner of choice for all relevant blue economy research, technology development and innovation activities at local, regional, European and global level. The Institute aims at promoting excellence in research and innovation, investing in creative capital, fostering education, training and entrepreneurship, and nurturing socio-economic and cultural transformation overall. Therefore, we are very excited to participate in “True North 72” and partner with one of the world’s leading third-party ship managers. This initiative is fully aligned with our key objective to address the needs of the maritime industry and society and develop solutions that will contribute to sustainable Blue Growth.”

The initiative name “True North 72” refers to 1972, when BSM first established a presence in Cyprus, as one of the first foreign companies to register on the island. Today, the organisation employs more than 200 people in Cyprus and has been a key contributor to supporting and developing the local maritime industry.

‘True North’, designates the north according to the earth’s axis, not the ever-changing magnetic north, symbolising the precise set of ideals and values embraced by the company.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleConcrete bridge near Lemba a threat to endangered eels

Top Stories

Business

BSM and CMMI on a “True North 72” heading for cooperation on maritime innovation

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  International ship manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) have signed an MoU to launch a game-changing initiative...
Read more
Local

Concrete bridge near Lemba a threat to endangered eels

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A small concrete bridge recently built over a stream near Lemba is blocking eels from swimming upstream, Angelos Nicolaou reports for Phileleftheros. The Chlorakas Cultural...
Read more
Local

Protaras venue at centre of Kataklysmos row to reopen

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Nava, the Protaras venue booked by police for breaking decrees to contain the spread of coronavirus over four consecutive days over the Kataklysmos weekend,...
Read more
in-cyprus

Oenogastronomical weekend

Andreas Nicolaides -
Vlassides (Koilani), Zambartas (Agios Amvrosios) and Tsiakkas (Pelendri) wineries invite you to a gastronomic weekend on 20th and 21st June 2020. Each winery will offer...
Read more
Local

Two linear parks for Paphos

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Paphos took another step towards the creation of two linear parks with the presentation of the study at a special meeting on Monday evening. Paphos...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Delay on crew changes bring distress to shipowners and seafarers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Cyprus Shipping Chamber expresses its deep disappointment because despite repeated appeals and proposals from the International Shipping Industry, "there is a delay from...
Read more
Business

EIB approves €150 million for LNG project in Cyprus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The European Investment Bank’s (EIB) Board of Directors has approved the amount of €150 million to fund the construction of a project which will...
Read more
Business

Building permits down an annual 23.9% in March 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The number of building permits issued in Cyprus fell by 23.9% in March this year on an annual basis, data released by the Cyprus...
Read more
Business

ClimateLaunchpad back with 3-day training Bootcamp

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The three-day online training Bootcamp of ClimateLaunchpad, the world's largest green business idea competition, took place with the participation of 13 teams. Due to the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros