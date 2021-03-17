Brussels to present Green Pass, designed to allow Europeans to travel

Brussels will present its proposal for an EU-wide vaccination certificate on Wednesday, in a bid to boost the continent’s battered tourism industry.

The bloc’s so-called Green Pass will be designed to allow Europeans to travel again safely to other EU countries and is expected to show three things.

The certificate will only show if someone has been vaccinated with a European Medicines Agency-approved jab.

As it stands this is a blow to the thousands of Europeans who have already been inoculated with a Russian or Chinese vaccine, neither of which have been given the green light by the EMA.

The passport will also show any negative results received from covid-19 tests, as well as those who have previously recovered from the virus.