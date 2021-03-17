News World Brussels to present Green Pass, designed to allow Europeans to travel

Brussels to present Green Pass, designed to allow Europeans to travel

Travellers to and from Cyprus rise to 5.8 million in 2019

Brussels will present its proposal for an EU-wide vaccination certificate on Wednesday, in a bid to boost the continent’s battered tourism industry.

The bloc’s so-called Green Pass will be designed to allow Europeans to travel again safely to other EU countries and is expected to show three things.

The certificate will only show if someone has been vaccinated with a European Medicines Agency-approved jab.

As it stands this is a blow to the thousands of Europeans who have already been inoculated with a Russian or Chinese vaccine, neither of which have been given the green light by the EMA.

The passport will also show any negative results received from covid-19 tests, as well as those who have previously recovered from the virus.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePresident makes dramatic appeal to Limassolians to respect covid measures
Next articleHealth authorities call for calm over Astrazeneca shot rising concern

Top Stories

Photos

The border wall in El Paso, Texas, during a sandstorm

george -
A general view shows a section of the border wall in El Paso, Texas, U.S., during a sandstorm, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Read more
Local

Health authorities call for calm over Astrazeneca shot rising concern

Annie Charalambous -
As concern rises in Cyprus over the controversial batch of Astrazeneca covid-19 vaccines with organised groups of patients demanding transparency on this issue health...
Read more
World

Brussels to present Green Pass, designed to allow Europeans to travel

Annie Charalambous -
Brussels will present its proposal for an EU-wide vaccination certificate on Wednesday, in a bid to boost the continent's battered tourism industry. The bloc's so-called...
Read more
Local

President makes dramatic appeal to Limassolians to respect covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades has warned Limassol citizens of strict local measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus if they continue the violation of...
Read more
Local

Police issue 169 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 164 citizens and five establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread ...
Read more

Taste

Eat & Drink

All about halloumi

Lisa Liberti -
Halloumi or haloumi is a semi-hard, unripened cheese made from a mixture of goat's and sheep's milk, and sometimes also cow's milk. It has a...
Read more
Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain’s Prince Charles takes swipe at anti-vaxxers

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday criticised those lobbying against coronavirus vaccines, saying they can "protect and liberate" some of society's most vulnerable members. In a...
Read more
World

EMA: Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh the risks

gavriella -
Europe's medicines watchdog said on Tuesday (March 16) the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks after several countries halted its...
Read more
World

Spanish police uncertain over second AstraZeneca jab

gavriella -
Spanish police unions on Tuesday (March 16) urged health authorities to follow up on members who recently took the AztraZeneca first jab before making...
Read more
World

Michelle Obama says Meghan’s interview is heart-breaking

Annie Charalambous -
Michelle Obama said Meghan's recollections about a remark made by one member of the British royal family about the possible darkness of her son's...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros