Brunch at Edem’s Yard: unforgettable gourmet experience

This bright and modern place located in the heart of Larnaca is relatively new but has become popular with locals and tourists for the delicious food and exceptional service they offer. Breakfast, brunch, lunch?

The hosts can accommodate any request!

Incredible Egg Benedict

Shakshuka (two eggs poached in homemade tomato sauce, crumbled feta cheese, fresh coriander leaves served with toasted rustic bread and butter)

Mouthwatering Καγιανάς! (toasted sourdough bread with fresh tomato purée, eggs and crumbled fetta cheese on top of baby wild rocket leaves)

THE Oreo king (Oreo flavored pancakes topped with white chocolate, homemade Oreo cookie mousse, Oreo flavored ice-cream, and crushed Oreos. Oreos. Oreos)

Vegan/fasting French toast filled with caramelized bananas, glazed with vegan caramel, topped with coconut yogurt, fresh forest fruits and flaked almonds)

The ultimate sweet dish, Nutella baklava (hazelnut and almond baklava layered with Nutella, covered in hazelnut powder, served with vanilla ice cream).

Shockolatopita (homemade chocolate pie soaked in chocolate syrup, glazed with chocolate ganache, served with vanilla ice cream and fresh strawberries)

Delivery and take away options are available

Address

Evanthias Pieridou 37 Larnaca, 6022

Reservations: 99 823845

Location

