Brother refuses charges of rape and incest

During yesterday’s behind closed door process before the Limassol Assizes Court, a brother accused of sexually abusing his then minor sisters, 12 years ago, when he was also a minor admitted approximately 30 charges regarding sexual exploitation of a child but refused the charges of sexual abuse, rape, incest, and threat.

As O Phileleftheros reported before, the two sisters found the courage the reveal the nightmare they had gone through 12 years ago in their own home. Everything started when they were six and eight and continued until 2014.

The accused remains free but is not allowed to approach his sisters. The next trial is set for end of March.