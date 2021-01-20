Briton living in Paphos reports theft of watch, jewellery, perfumes

A British national who lives permanently in coastal Paphos has reported theft of goods in his apartment worth over €7,000, police said on Wednesday.

No signs of forced entry were traced and this prompts police to believe the owner had left one of the apartment’s windows unlocked.

And as a result the burglars managed to enter the apartment and leave with an expensive watch, a gold necklace and other jewellery of lower value in hand.

They also stole a number of women’s expensive perfumes, police said.