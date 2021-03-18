British tourists visiting Famagusta district regularly keen to come back again

British tourists who regularly visit Cyprus are calling up locals they have become friends with in Ayia Napa and Protaras to get an update on the island’s coronavirus state of play.

Because they can’t wait to come back for a visit again if the epidemiological state of the holiday island allows, Philenews reports quoting Petros Assias of the Famagusta District’s Association of Leisure Centres Owners (SIKA).

Assias also said this shows the value of hospitality and friendliness of locals towards visitors, something that should be cultivated further in coming years.

“These visitors, the ones who keep coming back to Cyprus year in year out are our leading ambassadors in the English market and not only,” he said.

“These are the same people who have called us last Christmas and last Easter to wish us all the best, and to tell us that they are very sad they couldn’t visit the island,” he added.

Assias also said they are optimistic everything will go well and that they will start welcoming visitors to the area as of May.

The same Cypriot hospitality, he added, will be provided in addition to the same prices as those in 2019 – at least as far as the Famagusta region goes.