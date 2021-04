Police have issued a plea for information in finding 14 year old Electra Zoe Biles, missing from her Oroklini home since yesterday noon.

She is described as having normal build, around 1 meter 60, with long black hair and orange highlights.

Anyone who is aware of any information that can assist in finding Biles, please contact Larnaca CID on 24-804060, your nearest police station or the citizen’s line at 1460.