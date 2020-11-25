News World British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article

British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article

'Effortlessly chic' Meghan Markle named People's best dressed woman

Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.

The wife of Prince Harry wrote about the experience in detail, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple’s son.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan wrote.

She then described how she felt a sharp cramp after picking up Archie from his crib, and dropped to the floor with him in her arms, humming a lullaby to keep them both calm.

Meghan described how she and her husband were both in tears as she lay in a hospital bed hours later.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote.

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

The intimate details shared in the article are strikingly at odds with the usual policy of senior members of the British royal family, who reveal almost nothing about their personal lives.

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has never discussed her private life in any media article or interview in her 68-year reign.

However, there is intense global media interest in the senior royals, especially when it comes to family matters such as the birth of children.

Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Kate appeared in front of TV camera crews and photographers outside the London hospital where Kate gave birth to her three children shortly after each birth, each time with their newborn baby.

Despite the media frenzy, however, William and Kate have revealed almost nothing of substance about their home life.

“MOTHER, FEMINIST, ADVOCATE”

A source close to Harry said the Duke had discussed the article with the royal family beforehand.

Meghan and Harry married in May 2018 in a glittering ceremony televised around the world, but the period after their wedding was tumultuous, with the couple falling out publicly with some British media and opening up about their struggles.

They stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States earlier this year to try and forge a new role for themselves outside the constraints of life in Britain’s strictly codified royal bubble.

The byline on the New York Times article was “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex”, and she was described as “a mother, feminist and advocate”.

Meghan wrote that 2020 had brought many people to breaking points, and called on people to put aside political differences and other divisions and show some care for each other.

“So this Thanksgiving, as we plan for a holiday unlike any before — many of us separated from our loved ones, alone, sick, scared, divided and perhaps struggling to find something, anything, to be grateful for — let us commit to asking others, ‘Are you OK?’,” she wrote.

“As much as we may disagree, as physically distanced as we may be, the truth is that we are more connected than ever because of all we have individually and collectively endured this year.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRussia discusses possible Sputnik V vaccine production in Germany
Next articleCar crashes into gate of Merkel’s office

Top Stories

Local

Tatar: 300 G/Cs apply to the “immobile property commission”

gavriella -
The opening of Varosha will continue until every square meter is open, new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said during an interview with Turkiye...
Read more
Local

Government to receive almost 2 million euros from COVID fines

gavriella -
The government received almost two million euros in recent months due to violations of the measures for COVID-19. Of course, this money has not...
Read more
Local

Cyprus records 1,400 cases of violence against women this year, so far

Annie Charalambous -
On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday, police said a total of 1,400 such cases were reported in...
Read more
World

Car crashes into gate of Merkel’s office

Annie Charalambous -
A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday,...
Read more
World

British royal Meghan speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article

Annie Charalambous -
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Car crashes into gate of Merkel’s office

Annie Charalambous -
A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday,...
Read more
World

Russia discusses possible Sputnik V vaccine production in Germany

Annie Charalambous -
Russia is discussing possible production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Germany, Interfax news agency reported late on Tuesday. The news agency was quoting Kirill Dmitriev,...
Read more
World

Trump breaks post-election isolation for Thanksgiving tradition

Annie Charalambous -
President Donald Trump emerged from self-imposed isolation on Tuesday to show that at least one thing in Washington would run according to tradition: the...
Read more
World

Netanyahu promises Israel’s ex-spy in U.S. a warm welcome home

Annie Charalambous -
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised Jonathan Pollard, an American who spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, a warm welcome...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros