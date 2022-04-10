NewsWorldBritish PM walks through streets of Kyiv with President Zelenskiy

British PM walks through streets of Kyiv with President Zelenskiy

In Show Of Support, British Pm Meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy In Kyiv
In Show Of Support, British Pm Meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy In Kyiv

Britain’s Boris Johnson meet in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and walked with him in the city’s streets on Saturday (April 9).

“You have a remarkable president, Mr. Zelenskiy, who has done an outstanding job and we simply wish to keep supporting the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said Johnson to a man who thanked him as he walked around Kyiv.

Johnson, one of Ukraine’s staunchest backers, flew to Kyiv to pledge tighter sanctions on Russia and offer President Volodymyr Zelenskiy more defensive arms, a move the Ukrainian leader said others should follow.

At a meeting shrouded in secrecy until Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capital, the two leaders cemented the close ties they have nurtured since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The move caps weeks of lobbying by Johnson to meet Zelenskiy.

Earlier, his Downing Street office said Britain would provide the country with 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 11 April
Next articleDriver seriously injures pedestrian

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros