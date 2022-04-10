British PM walks through streets of Kyiv with President Zelenskiy

Britain’s Boris Johnson meet in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and walked with him in the city’s streets on Saturday (April 9).

“You have a remarkable president, Mr. Zelenskiy, who has done an outstanding job and we simply wish to keep supporting the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said Johnson to a man who thanked him as he walked around Kyiv.

Johnson, one of Ukraine’s staunchest backers, flew to Kyiv to pledge tighter sanctions on Russia and offer President Volodymyr Zelenskiy more defensive arms, a move the Ukrainian leader said others should follow.

At a meeting shrouded in secrecy until Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capital, the two leaders cemented the close ties they have nurtured since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The move caps weeks of lobbying by Johnson to meet Zelenskiy.

Earlier, his Downing Street office said Britain would provide the country with 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.